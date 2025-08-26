Houthis are attacking Suez shipping to protest Israel's war in Gaza. But Chinese ships go through

The Houthis in Yemen are successfully targeting ships transiting the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, in protest of Israel's military actions in Gaza.

Global shipping companies are routing shipping lanes between Europe and Asia around Africa, adding weeks of transit time, and far higher costs in fuel and crews.

But that means more time on the water, and fewer turnarounds. Container rates are rising even while trade with the US falls, and companies like Maersk are booking far higher profits than anyone forecast.

Chinese ships, however, are not going around Africa. The Chinese and Iranian governments very likely have an understanding that China's ships will not be attacked. That translates into substantial cost savings for the shipping companies, and the customers of Chinese products.

Closing scene, Dalian, Liaoning

Resources and links:

China buys almost all of Iran’s oil

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/commodity-trading-club_oilmarkets-china-iran-activity-7344686020866494465-jbK0/

BBC, Trump says US to stop attacking Houthis in Yemen as group has 'capitulated'

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c5y5yd08wy7o

Bloomberg, Houthis to Step Up Shipping Attacks to Press Israel on Gaza

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-07-27/houthis-vow-to-step-up-shipping-attacks-to-press-israel-on-gaza

New York Times, Satellite Imagery Shows Ship Hijacked by Houthis Near Yemen Port

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/11/21/world/middleeast/houthi-hijack-ship-galaxy-leader.html

NYT, Four More Rescued in Red Sea, as Houthis Vow to Keep Up Attacks

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/07/10/world/middleeast/houthis-attack-crew-rescued.html

Reuters, Maersk raises profit guidance on strong demand and Red Sea disruption

https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/maersk-posts-q1-profits-above-expectations-lifts-lower-end-fy-guidance-range-2024-05-02/

NYT, China’s Automakers Are Taking a Shortcut to European Markets

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/08/11/business/china-electric-vehicles-red-sea.html

Reuters, Maersk boosts profit outlook as container demand defies trade fears

https://www.reuters.com/business/maersk-boosts-profit-outlook-container-demand-defies-trade-fears-2025-08-07/

Increasing new car prices for European fleets

https://www.activacontracts.co.uk/news/increasing-new-car-prices-for-european-fleets.html





https://x.com/PressSec/status/1919819170406977949

Mirrored - Inside China Business

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!