Houthis are attacking Suez shipping to protest Israel's war in Gaza. But Chinese ships go through

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Houthis in Yemen are successfully targeting ships transiting the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, in protest of Israel's military actions in Gaza.
Global shipping companies are routing shipping lanes between Europe and Asia around Africa, adding weeks of transit time, and far higher costs in fuel and crews.
But that means more time on the water, and fewer turnarounds. Container rates are rising even while trade with the US falls, and companies like Maersk are booking far higher profits than anyone forecast.
Chinese ships, however, are not going around Africa. The Chinese and Iranian governments very likely have an understanding that China's ships will not be attacked. That translates into substantial cost savings for the shipping companies, and the customers of Chinese products.
Closing scene, Dalian, Liaoning
Resources and links:
China buys almost all of Iran’s oil
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/commodity-trading-club_oilmarkets-china-iran-activity-7344686020866494465-jbK0/
BBC, Trump says US to stop attacking Houthis in Yemen as group has 'capitulated'
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c5y5yd08wy7o
Bloomberg, Houthis to Step Up Shipping Attacks to Press Israel on Gaza
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-07-27/houthis-vow-to-step-up-shipping-attacks-to-press-israel-on-gaza
New York Times, Satellite Imagery Shows Ship Hijacked by Houthis Near Yemen Port
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/11/21/world/middleeast/houthi-hijack-ship-galaxy-leader.html
NYT, Four More Rescued in Red Sea, as Houthis Vow to Keep Up Attacks
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/07/10/world/middleeast/houthis-attack-crew-rescued.html
Reuters, Maersk raises profit guidance on strong demand and Red Sea disruption
https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/maersk-posts-q1-profits-above-expectations-lifts-lower-end-fy-guidance-range-2024-05-02/
NYT, China’s Automakers Are Taking a Shortcut to European Markets
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/08/11/business/china-electric-vehicles-red-sea.html
Reuters, Maersk boosts profit outlook as container demand defies trade fears
https://www.reuters.com/business/maersk-boosts-profit-outlook-container-demand-defies-trade-fears-2025-08-07/
Increasing new car prices for European fleets
https://www.activacontracts.co.uk/news/increasing-new-car-prices-for-european-fleets.html
https://x.com/PressSec/status/1919819170406977949
Mirrored - Inside China Business
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net
Christ is KING!