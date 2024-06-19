I'm loaded with Ebola, I know how to heal it! Meanwhile, Bayer-Monsanto is keeping Suramin from kids with Autism

(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Dr Judy Mikovits: I'm loaded with Ebola, I worked there for 40 years, I developped the cell lines. And those little personal Ebola outbreaks aren't a lot of fun with me, but I know how to heal it. That's what I'm doing for everybody I can. The goal is to kill us and they could have killed me three or four times. It's like, oh, man, they got me again. And I have to stay home for a few days and I have to remember get out of fear and do it: saline infusions, hydroxychloroquine and prayer. The book is called "Called for Life" by Kent and Amber Brantley, and you'll see it all. In order to cover this up, Obama and Fauci released Ebola and killed 21,000 Liberians in 2014.

Alex Jones: And Tedros was involved

Dr Judy Mikovits: Right, when I met Brian Hooker. See, the days don't change and my memory never will.

Alex Jones: Talk about Tedros, he's a mass murderer.

Dr Judy Mikovits: They all are.

Alex Jones: They're a death cult.

Dr Judy Mikovits: Yes, they are the FDA extended. It's called the W.H.O.? That's why I've got this pin on because it's like, No! You don't own us. You are not the World Health Organization because Suramin and Ivermectin were both 100 year old and 50 year old respectively, both on the W.H.O. essential medicine lists as pills! And they kept them from the kids with autism. 2015, Bob Naviaux does a double blind placebo controlled study of using Suramin correctly; and I've got the newspaper article* from San Diego, California. These kids got their life back and Bayer-Monsanto took the drug, stopped the trial and took it from anybody. When we did a clinical trial in cancer research, when those results looked that good, we unblinded and we gave it to everybody. They stopped it, they marched toward COVID-19, and their goal was to kill these kids with Autism and Down Syndrome, which is also vaccine injury.

* “Promising Autism Drug Is Out Of Family's Reach" Search Results” https://tinyurl.com/SuraminStudyInterrupted

06/17/2024 - Full interview on InfoWars with Alex Jones: https://madmaxworld.tv/watch?id=6670b698cd51d8eebf030334