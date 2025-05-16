BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
James Comey’s '86 47' Post Sparks Secret Service Investigation | Trump Threat Allegations Explained
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
8 followers
1
86 views • 4 months ago

James Comey’s '86 47' Post Sparks Secret Service Investigation | Trump Threat Allegations Explained

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Former FBI Director James Comey is under intense scrutiny after posting a photo on Instagram with the numbers “86 47” — now widely interpreted as a veiled threat against President Donald Trump. The Secret Service and Homeland Security are investigating the post, which critics claim was a coded call for Trump’s removal or worse. Comey denies any malicious intent, but the backlash is growing. In this video, we break down exactly what happened, why it matters, and what could come next.


👀 Watch now and decide: Innocent post or hidden message?


#JamesComey #8647 #Trump #SecretService #FBI #TrumpNews #Politics #BreakingNews #Investigation #InstagramControversy #WhiteHouse #USPolitics

Keywords
james comeydonald trump newspolitical controversytrump assassination rumorsecret service investigationcomey trump feudtrump threatsfbi director james comeycomey instagram post
