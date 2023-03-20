BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Solar Atmospheric Water Generators: The solution to fresh water scarcity
Solar Atmospheric Water Generators: The solution to fresh water scarcityPortable backpack sized atmospheric water generator/condensors exist

In this video we are going to look at Atmospheric Water Generators. In the last decade, there has been a lot of development for creating efficient machines that can extract water from the air. Their are four different technologies being used. They are refrigerant based AWG, Desiccation based AWG, Peltier (thermo electric generator) based AWG and hydrophilic surface based AWG. At present the company called Watergen has been able to produce a litre for just 300 Wh of energy.

solarfreshatmosphericwater scarcitywater generators
