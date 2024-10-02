BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHARLIE WARD DAILY NEWS WITH PAUL BROOKER - WEDNESDAT 2ND OCTOBER 2024
SierraDelta
SierraDelta
7 months ago

Trump took Matters into his own Hands and Launched a GoFundMe to Help Support those Affected by Hurricane Helene


It’s already at almost $1 Million after several minutes… Incredible!


Top Donors

• Senator Kelly Loeffler $500k

• Dan Newlin $100k

• Bass Pro shops $100k

• Kid Rock $20k


If you’d like to donate, do so here.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-hurricane-helene-victims-with-president-trump


https://twitter.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1840894262881218986?t=n2wD6nBbjSofEKvQ5Ct9Ng&s=19


Thinking of buying Gold & Silver or switching your 401k to gold? Visit www.goldbusters.co.uk/17

Join Charlie, Paul and Drew on his Insiders Club every Wednesday & Saturday www.charlieward.com

FOLLOW CHARLIE ON TELEGRAM NEW LINK https://t.me/officialcharliewardfriends

TO JOIN CHARLIE WARD ON TRUTH SOCIAL NETWORK

CLICK HERE https://truthsocial.com/@drcharlieward


https://rumble.com/v5h56sk-charlie-ward-daily-news-with-paul-brooker-wednesdat-2nd-october-2024.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

The Charlie War














newslatestviews
