His Wrath - Bible Study

Welcome back to this week’s episode of our Christian podcast, where Brother Larry delivers a powerful and heartfelt message focused on drawing near to Christ in these spiritually challenging times.

A Personal Word & Prayer Request

Brother Larry opens with a transparent and humble request for prayer as he faces serious lower back issues and awaits a potential surgery. A Vietnam veteran, he shares how these health battles date back decades, and despite the pain, he continues to trust God and lift up his listeners in prayer.

Spiritual Urgency in a Fallen World

The core of this episode dives deep into Romans 1:17–32 (KJV), unpacking the active wrath of God against a world that suppresses the truth in unrighteousness. This is not just a warning for the future—it’s happening now. As Larry emphasizes, “God gave them up…” appears three times in this passage, showing the consequences of rejecting divine truth.

Spiritual Warfare: Armor Up with Ephesians 6

Referencing Ephesians 6:17, Larry highlights the vital importance of the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit (the Word of God). Without these, believers are vulnerable to deception and spiritual defeat. He reminds us: “What you believe dictates how you behave.”

Don’t Compromise with the World

This episode is a clear call to separate from the world, as friendship with it is enmity with God (James 4:4). Larry draws on Psalm 119:110 and his own military experience to illustrate the importance of staying alert to the enemy’s snares. Just like seasoned combat veterans guided troops safely through enemy territory, Jesus Christ—our perfect spiritual veteran—can guide us through life’s spiritual ambushes.

Final Encouragement & Call to Action

As we near Christ’s return, Brother Larry challenges us to live holy, obedient lives and to share the gospel boldly. “We want to get as many people into God’s Kingdom as we can,” he says. Staying close to Jesus is our only protection in this dark and deceptive world.



