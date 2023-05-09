BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Harold Jonker—Freedom Trucker Called to Ottawa Again
CHP Canada
47 views • 05/09/2023

May 9, 2023: I’m pleased and honoured this week to once again have the opportunity to speak with Harold Jonker of Jonker Trucking. Harold has been trucking for 28 years and in early 2022, took part in the Truckers Freedom Convoy. Now, 15 months after the convoy was forced out of Ottawa by a brutal and overwhelming “military-style” police action, Harold has been ordered to report to the Ottawa police to face charges related to his involvement with the convoy—charges of which he is not guilty. He and his wife Janice and their 13 children are facing this development with faith and complete trust in the Lord. Harold is being assisted by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom (https://www.jccf.ca). 

To contribute to Harold’s legal defence, visit: 

https://www.givesendgo.com/TruckersLegalSupport

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
freedompolicechp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylormepconvoytruckersottawarcmpcdnpolichpcanadachristine andersonchp talksfreedom convoyharold jonker
