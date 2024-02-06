BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Zionism | Israel |The Ugly Truth about Zionism, the Rothschilds, and the Israel Cult
Paul Davis UnCancelled
87 views • 02/06/2024

"Podcaster and researcher Jeremy Slayden comes on the show to reveal the shocking truth of the roots of Zionism and how it has co-opted the American church to get Christians to support endless wars in the Middle East to enrich the Rothschild family and usher in a globalist new world order.


In the news, James O'Keefe strikes again! Goes on gay ""date"" with top WH official and records him admitting to Biden's dementia and major problems with Kamala | Abbott's political stunt | Another swing state poll shows Trump destroying Biden | Fluoridation of water is medication without informed consent | Josh Hawley has Zuckerberg apologize to victim families of child sex exploitation on Meta's platforms | Trump's response to the lesions on his hands | Elon Musk's Grok AI roasts Klaus Schwab | Florida man faces ""hate crime"" charges in Florida for ""anti-semitic"" flyer with objectively truthful statements | Son of Israel diplomat immune to prosecution for running over Florida cop!


Lifewave X39 patches | Activate your natural stem cells to naturally heal your body and restore your youth - https://lifewave.com/fireduptxlawyer


Gold and silver with Dr. Kirk Elliott - https://kirkelliottphd.com/fireduptxlawyer/


The Wellness Company | Telemedicine, pandemic preparedness, and supplements - https://www.twc.health/fireduptxlawyer


Survival supplies, emergency food, water filtration, solar generators, etc - http://preparewithpaul.com


Cue Streaming | Patriot-owned live TV and on-demand streaming service with more channels for less money than Hulu or YouTube TV - fireduptxlawyer.mycuestreaming.com


Patriot Mobile | Dump your woke cell service provider -

https://www.patriotmobile.com/fireduptxlawyer"

paul davisuncancelledmorning news roundup
