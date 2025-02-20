© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A terrorist attack planned by Ukrainian special services against an official in the Saratov region has been prevented, the FSB reported.
A Russian recruited in Ukraine in 2024 underwent special training in Kiev.
Acting on the instructions of his curator, he took an explosive device from a pre-arranged cache in order to blow up the official’s car.
During the arrest, the saboteur offered armed resistance and was neutralized.