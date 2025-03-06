BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Politics: Federal Courts vs. U.S. President
6 months ago

Mr. Constitution, Douglas V. Gibbs, answers the following questions in this video:

1. Is President Trump's freeze of some federal funding through the presidential power of impoundment constitutional?

2. Is President Trump's layoff/firing of federal employees constitutional?

3. Is it constitutional for President Trump to give Elon Musk/DOGE access to executive branch spending records and allow him to audit spending and recommend to the President to make cuts in the name of efficiency?

4. Does the President of the United States have the authority to change the understood definition of Birthright Citizenship?

5. Do the federal courts have the authority to rule against executive orders and/or presidential actions and then enforce their ruling against the President?

6. Must the President of the United States seek permission from the courts before taking any action inside the executive branch?

7. Who's in charge of the executive branch? The bureaucracy or the President or the federal courts?

8. If the President defies the courts is he committing an unconstitutional act?


Keywords
trump politics constitution history unconstitutional
