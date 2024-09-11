QueMala Copied & Pasted [Bidan]'s Plan

It Would Be A Shame If This Went Viral

* Team Trump took the liberty of creating a Kamala Harris policy web page.

◦ Kamala Plagiarized Joe’s Campaign Policies For Website

◦ Harris ‘New Way Forward’ Policy Page Is Just [Bidan] Retreads & Stuff She Stole From Trump





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show (11 September 2024)

https://rumble.com/v5eixuz-trump-debates-three-liberals-and-still-comes-out-on-top-ep.-2327-09112024.html