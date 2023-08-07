After another attempt by Kiev’s forces to break through the Russian defenses on the southern frontlines with major forces failed, the conflict in Ukraine escalated. The Ukrainian military is regularly striking the Russian territory with foreign missiles and drones. In their turn, Russian forces do not stop their wave of precision strikes on the strategic military facilities throughout Ukraine.

Over the past days, Russian forces conducted powerful combined attacks with Geran UAVs, Kinzhal, Kalibr and X-101 missiles. One of the targets was the military airfield near Starokonstantinov in the Khmelnitsky region, where the Ukrainian SU-24 carriers of Storm Shadow missiles are stationed. As a result of the missile strikes, the hangar, the parking lot, the elevator, an underground facility and parking with obsolete aircraft were damaged.

Since August 5th, workshops of the plant used for repair of Ukrainian armored vehicles were attacked in Kharkiv. The local House of Culture in Kupyansk used for the accommodation of the Ukrainian military was destroyed. In Zaporozhye, a missile depot was destroyed and an airfield with hangars was damaged. Zelensky acknowledged the strike on the Motor Sich plant. In the Rivne region, an ammunition depot and an airbase in Dubno were destroyed. Logistics terminals near the border with Moldova burned down in Vinnytsia. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the fuel and ammunition warehouse at a railway junction was struck in Kamensk. Explosions thundered in the Kiev and Zhitomir regions.

In their turn, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue attempts to disrupt the supply of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the southern frontlines.

On August 6, Ukrainian forces struck the Chongar and Tonky automobile bridges between Crimea and the Kherson region with Storm Shadow cruise missiles. According to the local authorities, in total, 12 missiles were launched and 9 of them were intercepted by Russian air defense forces. One man was injured.

In addition, Ukrainian formations launched another drone attack on Moscow. It failed and the drone was shot down on approach to the capital near Podolsk. Russian air defenses also intercepted two drones over the Bryansk region. On the night of August 7, another Ukrainian UAV was shot down over the Kaluga region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to terrorize civilians in the regions it lost and in the Russian border villages. On August 5, Ukrainian militants heavily shelled the center of Donetsk with cluster munitions. At least four civilians were killed over the past two days, dozens more were wounded.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military continues attacks on the Bakhmut and Zaporozhye frontlines. Ukrainian armored groups with tanks and light military equipment attempt offensive operations in the area of Berhovka west of Bakhmut, and near Rabotino in the area of Orekhov. Suffering more losses, the Ukrainian army achieved no victories.

