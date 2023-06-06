© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Downstream of the Dnieper, houses are already floating from the flooded coastal areas
Adding this:
“Major General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Kovalchuk thought about flooding the river. The Ukrainians, he said, even carried out a test strike with HIMARS on one of the locks of the Novokakhovskaya dam, making three holes in the metal to see if the waters of the Dnieper could rise enough to block Russian crossings without flooding nearby areas. villages.
The test was successful, said Kovalchuk ... "
