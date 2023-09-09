The Didache part 2 setting up the church

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Didache part 2 gives mainly direction the early church organization. Although not to boring it is not as interesting as part 3 covering the apocaliptics known to the early church will be.
However, I do explain my point of modern heresy in this one.
