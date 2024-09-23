Insider - UK Gov't Hired Mercenary Nurses to Involuntarily Euthanize MILLIONS of COVID Patients

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
According to hospital whistleblowers, sadistic nurses — working anonymously without name tags in hospitals during the pandemic — euthanized millions of patients without the consent of their families. Let’s be clear — this was state-sanctioned murder.
What’s more alarming is that these mercenary “nurses” have now disappeared without a trace, escaping any form of accountability.
Big Pharma and the elite think they carried out the perfect crime during the pandemic. But we’ve got news for them. The case is not cold, and we are not going to stop until the truth is exposed and justice is served.
