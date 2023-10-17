Hezbollah destroys important Israeli equipment along Lebanese-Palestinian border

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Responding to Israeli attacks, Hezbollah forces succeeded in destroying several important Zionist military equipment along the Lebanese-Palestinian border. Merkava tank and crews were destroyed by an anti-tank missile. Hezbollah also attacked five Israeli outposts, destroying surveillance cameras, and IDF troop suffered losses.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY