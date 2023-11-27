The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. He Cares For You

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!



On the cross a great exchange took place that provides all of your needs beyond what you could ask or think.

"The One Who Lifts Your Head

God will provide all you need for the challenges you face—trust Him and be brave!

Joshua 1:1-9

When God charged him to lead the Israelites into the Promised Land, Joshua was fully aware of just how daunting the task before him was. Yet he was determined to obey God no matter what. Whatever doubts and fears the young man faced in his heart and mind, he ultimately took up the mantle of leadership with courage. He placed his faith in God, who had never let the people down. And Joshua fully expected the Lord to be true to His word again.

Whatever challenge you’re up against, God says the same words to you that He lovingly spoke over His servant in today’s passage: “Be strong and very courageous” (v. 7). Joshua’s bravery was based upon years of seeing God’s faithfulness. Whether you’ve been a Christian for five minutes or 50 years, you can have the same confidence.

The Lord is sufficient to meet your needs. He is your “refuge and strength, a very ready help in trouble” (Psalm 46:1). Rely upon Him in all things, and like David, you can boldly say, “You, Lord, are a shield around me, my glory, and the One who lifts my head … The Lord sustains me. I will not be afraid” (Psalm 3:3; Psalm 3:5-6).

Bible in One Year: 1 Corinthians 1-3"

