She s EXPOSING the WHO s lies over new Monkey Pox Emergency | Redacted w Natali and Clayton Morris

Mirrored Content
The World Health Organization has declared that monkeypox is a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC). They are calling it mpox now though. This is the second time this has happened in just five years. This time, they say, it is a new strain and it is transmissible in "different modes of transmission." They say that they want an emergency vaccine. Well, back the truck up because we have some unanswered questions.