Lt. Col Anthony Aguilar and Cpt. Josephine Guilbeau just interrupted a confirmation hearing in Washington DC, telling Americans that there’s a genocide in Gaza and that they have to uphold the constitution.
Watch as they get dragged out by Capitol police for telling the truth.
Source @Real World News
