Question, Yesterday: Differences, "Between A Zionist and the Words of Jesus?
Norton1946!
Norton1946!
7 months ago

Discussion of the words of Jesus, as actually being the new Temple on the Mount. Since his words and Moses Prophecy point in that direction. If this is true, does Jesus teach Zionism or is God's Spirit Realized through the words of Jesus speaks? We live in a world where Zion is at the center of conversation. 

templezionistzionsermonmountsion
