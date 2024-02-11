Episode 90: Truth Seekers Radio Show w/Susan Bradford Unmasking Tech Giants

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Angeline Marie interviews Susan Bradford, author and investigative journalist...they discuss Susan's book FLEECED and unmasking the tech giants!
Sources:
Susan Bradford https://susanbradford.org/
Fleeced: The Coming Technocratic Dystopia as revealed through the Oklahoma Indian Land Scam
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08GY7PBH2
#NWO #Technocracy #Technology #wefagenda2030