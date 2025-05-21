NWO: WHO treaty draft resolution passes; next plannedemic in September 2025?

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to AZ J, DarknessToLight.111, Daily Pulse



On May 19, 2025, the treacherous World Health Organization passed a treaty in which participating nations will have to comply with draconian measures passed by this unelected, evil organization. There are rumours circulating that the next plannedemic will be orchestrated starting in September 2025 according to reliable sources like Dr. Sherri Tenpenny.



This is all part of the globalists’ satanic depopulation objective to control lesser people.



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington



