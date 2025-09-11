Mic Meow on "Live Wellness Uncensored", 8-28-25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"What Are They Doing to the Children?" with Patti G & Mic Meow
Non-Mainstream Tidbits Fact & Fiction:
magnoliabwellness.com
https://magnoliacellpatch.com/
Book: 'They Call Me Harriet' on Amazon, 904-377-1196.
What are they doing to the children? Physical symptoms and mental health issues of anxiety, depression, and more. Learn what you can do to stay informed. Discover tools to feel better while we discuss sometimes controversial thoughts on healing.
Mic & I will have a coffee-side chat discussing the new flu and more running under the mainstream news.
====================
"Intentional with Mic Meow" is normally broadcast live each Thursday at 2PM EST/1PM CST on the "Intentional with Mic Meow" channels on Facebook, Rumble and X:
https://www.facebook.com/intentionalmicmeow
https://rumble.com/c/c-1822277
The podcast is then uploaded to the "Intentional with Mic Meow" channels on Substack, Brighteon and Apple Podcasts:
https://substack.com/@micsmeow
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/intentional/home
https://podcasts.apple.com/.../intentional.../id1819772418
You can also follow Mic Meow on her website at https://intentionalpodcast.org