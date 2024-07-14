"He's Got a Gun"... on the Roof! - Trump Rally, Butler, PA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
He's Got a Gun... on the Roof!
video from Butler, PA rally.
Sources said Crooks was was planted on a roof of a manufacturing plant more than 130 yards away from the stage at Butler Farm Show grounds.
Moments before the suspected shooter opened fire at a Donald Trump rally, crowd members can be heard yelling, “He’s got a gun.”
Here's the same video I posted, but found just later, a little longer, near the building.
https://nypost.com/2024/07/13/us-news/witnesses-frantically-tried-to-warn-police-of-rifle-carrying-sniper-on-roof-before-trump-assassination-attempt/