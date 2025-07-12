Bad Ideas In New Clothes

The Dems’ Situation Is Hilarious

* Can they actually change course?

* None of them really say what the party should stand for.

* Are they going to do what they always do: simply rename their awful premises something new?

* That’s why, every 4 years, you get a new iteration of socialism.

* The premise isn’t bad; it’s just the execution.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (11 July 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6375566902112