Bad Ideas In New Clothes

The Dems’ Situation Is Hilarious
* Can they actually change course?
* None of them really say what the party should stand for.
* Are they going to do what they always do: simply rename their awful premises something new?
* That’s why, every 4 years, you get a new iteration of socialism.
* The premise isn’t bad; it’s just the execution.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (11 July 2025)