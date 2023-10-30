Updates From Canada’s 44th Parliament with Arnold Viersen

The House of Commons has been running full steam since mid-September, and activity has been at fever pitch. Here’s a brief snapshot of some of the highlights:





// Liberals hosted Ukrainian President Zelensky in Ottawa.





// 37th Speaker of the House, Anthony Rota stepped down after he mistakenly invited a veteran who fought with the Nazis against Russia (and the House of Commons gave him a standing ovation).





// Rota was replaced in a matter of days by Greg Fergus, Canada’s first black Speaker of the House of Commons





// Thousands of concerned Canadians descended on Parliament for the Million Person March, expressing concerns about parental rights and the sexualization of children in some schools.





// The Conservatives had their policy convention with grassroots members from across Canada attending. Policies were passed supporting indigenous veterans, removing GST on essential maternity products, and protecting female-only spaces such as bathrooms and change room — to name just a few.





Add to this the flurry of bills now flooding into the debate votes and committee phases:





// MPs Dean Allison’s bill to limit federal vaccine mandates (just defeated).

// MP Ed Fast’s bill to stop the expansion of assisted suicide to the mentally ill (just defeated)

// MP Rosemarie Falk’s bill to support adoptive families.





Here today to discuss the issues at hand is MP Arnold Viersen. He is well known for his very effective work across party lines, fighting human-trafficking, and serving as the chair of the Parliamentary Pro-Life Caucus.





Thanks for joining us.





Please share.





____________________________





Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate

____________________________





If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join





FIND US AT:

Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene

Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

Gab: https://gab.com/faytene





#faytene #canada #parliament #bill #ottawa #march #parents #maid #caucas #mandate #women #india #zelensky #mparnold