Quo Vadis





Nov 14, 2023





In this video we share Prophetic Messages to Luz de Maria on Volcanoes





The increased seismic and volcanic activity throughout the whole planet has put specialists and the governments of many countries on alert, observations show that there is an acceleration of events that could put much of humanity in serious difficulties, causing massive population displacements, disrupting flights and influencing large losses of crops and livestock.





These events are added to others as a great sign of the extraordinary change we are undergoing, a change that,, according to specialists, is an indication of something extremely serious.





The following message from Saint Michael the Archangel to Luz de Maria de Bonilla comes from October 6th, 2017:





Children, humanity will be surprised by the fury of volcanoes still unknown. Man will again live without the Sun’s heat. Pray… the Yellowstone volcano will mercilessly scourge all of humanity.





Pray, My children, volcanoes are purification for the nations (from September 28, 2017).





The volcanoes will roar, awakening man from sleep, in one place and another; they will make man invoke the Creator (from September 5, 2017).





Our Lord Jesus Christ Himself also cited volcanoes in His message to Luz de Maria on Aug. 17, 2018.





He said: “Volcanoes, My children, are powerful giants that keep so much pressure in their entrails, that the greatest ones can change the climate of a large part of the earth.





“Dormant underwater volcanoes will awaken, exposing you to serious dangers.





“The Yellowstone volcano begins its awakening in union with others that are chained under much of the earth.





“Nature is getting tougher with man, until it will change the climate of the earth in its entirety and My children will begin to suffer in a cold, sunless earth.





“Do not dismiss war, remain alert without neglecting this aspect. An assassination will shake humanity and will be the cause for great speculation, threats and military actions.





“Do not wait! you must change at this very moment. Stay alert, but do not get into chaos.





“Keep faith high and, more than before, be aware of the presence of the guardian angel.”





The Blessed Virgin Mary gave the following message to Luz de Maria on February 28, 2016:





The volcanoes awaken and you ignore it.





When the great volcanoes of the world erupt with the force they have contained and raze entire populations bringing the darkness of the night closer, it will be then that man will be able to experience some respect for the warnings Heaven has sent.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1HCMj4tqzI