EPOCH TV clip | Dr. Sabine Hazan: Gut Bacteria That’s Missing in People with Severe COVID

EPOCH TV | American Thought Leaders | Teaser

Dr. Sabine Hazan: The Gut Bacteria That’s Missing in People Who Get Severe COVID | TEASER

Dr. Sabine Hazan is a gastroenterologist and CEO of Progenabiome. She is an expert on gut bacteria. When she started studying the microbiomes of COVID-19 patients, she quickly noticed a pattern.





“The people that had severe COVID lacked a certain bacteria called bifidobacteria,” she says.

In this episode, she breaks down how a healthy gut impacts people’s outcomes from COVID-19, and what steps people can take to improve their gut health and overall immunity.

We also discuss how the COVID-19 vaccines impact the microbiome, including the microbiomes of babies breastfeeding from recently vaccinated mothers.

Watch the Full Episode 👉 https://ept.ms/Y0323SabineHazan