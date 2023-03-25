EPOCH TV clip | Dr. Sabine Hazan: Gut Bacteria That’s Missing in People with Severe COVID

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | American Thought Leaders | Teaser
Dr. Sabine Hazan: The Gut Bacteria That’s Missing in People Who Get Severe COVID | TEASER
Dr. Sabine Hazan is a gastroenterologist and CEO of Progenabiome. She is an expert on gut bacteria. When she started studying the microbiomes of COVID-19 patients, she quickly noticed a pattern.
“The people that had severe COVID lacked a certain bacteria called bifidobacteria,” she says.
In this episode, she breaks down how a healthy gut impacts people’s outcomes from COVID-19, and what steps people can take to improve their gut health and overall immunity.
We also discuss how the COVID-19 vaccines impact the microbiome, including the microbiomes of babies breastfeeding from recently vaccinated mothers.
Watch the Full Episode 👉 https://ept.ms/Y0323SabineHazan