CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS: “IT’S FINANCIAL WARFARE”

Investment banker and Economist, Catherine Austin-Fitts gives her insight into the current volatility in the global banking system she describes as, “Financial Warfare,” giving insight in the wake of the Silicon Valley and First Republic Banks federal bailouts.
