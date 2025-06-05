BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
JOHN PERKINS - Empire, Resistance & Sovereignty in the Age of Trump
Thursday, June 5, 2025 @ 12:00 PM EST

Featured Guest: JOHN PERKINS

Topic: Insights from a Former Economic Hit Man: Empire, Resistance, and the Battle for Sovereignty in the Age of Trump

https://johnperkins.org/

Bio:

John Perkins is New York Times Bestselling Author. He is an American author and activist best known for Confessions of an Economic Hit Man, which exposed the role of economic manipulation in global politics. He previously worked as Chief Economist at the consulting firm Chas. T. Main, advising organizations like the World Bank, United Nations, and U.S. government agencies.


Founding Host:

Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss

TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://graceasagra.com/


Special Guest Host:

Drago Bosnic

BRICS portal (infobrics.org)

russiausglobalistschinanuclearweaponsnuclearwarsamericanimperialism
