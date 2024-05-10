BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
STOP Trying To Be a Good Person!
66 views • 12 months ago

Did you know Christ called out righteousness and our good works "filthy rags"? Is he trying to send a clear message to us? Watch the video to find out why you should stop trying to be good to be saved.

Subscribe to my channel for a deeper understanding of the Scriptures and their true meaning. And always remember, there's only ONE way to heaven!

🖼️ Image Assets on Freepik


Morning Coffee by Sakura Girl | https://soundcloud.com/sakuragirl_official

Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/

Creative Commons CC BY 3.0

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/


#jesus #bible #righteousnessbyfaith

Keywords
biblegodjesuschristiansdarighteousnesssalvation by worksrighteousness by faithsalvation by faith95 thesesturslarighteousness by faith sdarighteousness messagerighteousness of faithrighteousness in the biblebeing a good personstop trying to be a good personmorris venden righteousness by faithcome unto me and i will give you restfilthy rags in the biblei am the vine you are the branchesabide in me and i in you
