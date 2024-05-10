STOP Trying To Be a Good Person!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you know Christ called out righteousness and our good works "filthy rags"? Is he trying to send a clear message to us? Watch the video to find out why you should stop trying to be good to be saved.
