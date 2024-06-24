Becoming Skilled in Discernment Only Happens With Training and Practice - David Richardson

Very few children who are raised in a Christian home or in the Christian church remain in the faith after they graduate from high school. Why? Because so many Christians can’t recognize the truth when they see it! David Richardson is the president of the Assumptions Institute and the creator of Learn to Discern, a discernment training ministry. He discusses why teaching discernment as a discipline is so critical and key to preparing our children for not only recognizing a lie but for recognizing objective truth. You don’t need an advanced degree to train yourself to exercise good biblical discernment. David shares key information about the relativistic age we are in and how to combat it with common sense God-centered knowledge.









TAKEAWAYS





Discernment is not an innate skill - it is something that requires training and practice





The majority of American pastors do not believe in objective truth, nor most Christians





If you can’t recognize anything as true then you’ll recognize NOTHING as true





If you don’t train your children to recognize truth, they may never recognize it at all









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

🔗 CONNECT WITH LEARN TO DISCERN

🔗 CONNECT WITH ASSUMPTIONS INSTITUTE

📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

