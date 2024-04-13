BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Throw Him into Outer Darkness
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
28 followers
16 views • 04/13/2024

This is talking about Israel they rejecter Jesus, (No king but Ceaser, Paul in Acts)

City was burned in 70AD; They went out and gathered everyone who would come, Some of them were we’re just getting up and were not even dressed yet, some were working at the time and therefore were very dirty?

 

All of them were not dressed for a wedding at all? A garment was provided

What this man said to the door keeper who was handing out the wedding garments was “I don’t need your garment, my clothes are good enough”

He was relying on His own righteousness instead of being clothed with The Righteousness of Christ which turned out to be a fatal mistake.


Keywords
