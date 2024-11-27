How to easily dive from 3m - Beginner tutorial

Diving is a water sport and recreational activity that involves jumping or plunging into water, typically from a platform or springboard, with skill and grace. It combines elements of acrobatics, balance, and precision, often performed in pools or natural water bodies.

In competitive diving, athletes execute various maneuvers, including flips, twists, and pikes, while aiming for high scores from judges who assess their technique, form, and entry into the water.

Recreational diving, such as cliff diving or scuba diving, focuses on adventure and exploration, allowing participants to experience underwater worlds or enjoy exhilarating freefalls. The sport emphasizes both athleticism and artistry, making it a captivating activity for participants and spectators alike.