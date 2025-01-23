The Book of Revelation - Part 10 - "The Message to the Church in Laodicea" - Expository Reading

Revelation 3:14-22 NLT

"Write this letter to the angel of the church in Laodicea. This is the message from the one who is the Amen-the faithful and true witness, the beginning of God's new creation: [15] "I know all the things you do, that you are neither hot nor cold. I wish that you were one or the other! [16] But since you are like lukewarm water, neither hot nor cold, I will spit you out of my mouth! [17] You say, 'I am rich. I have everything I want. I don't need a thing!' And you don't realize that you are wretched and miserable and poor and blind and naked. [18] So I advise you to buy gold from me-gold that has been purified by fire. Then you will be rich. Also buy white garments from me so you will not be shamed by your nakedness, and ointment for your eyes so you will be able to see. [19] I correct and discipline everyone I love. So be diligent and turn from your indifference. [20] "Look! I stand at the door and knock. If you hear my voice and open the door, I will come in, and we will share a meal together as friends. [21] Those who are victorious will sit with me on my throne, just as I was victorious and sat with my Father on his throne. [22] "Anyone with ears to hear must listen to the Spirit and understand what he is saying to the churches."