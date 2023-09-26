Sabrina/Psinergy: Trivedi effect; biofield healing modality tested for ELISA assay

"This is the data based on the Trivedi effect (biofield healing) that was imported into assays like ELISA that are utilized for spectroscopy accessible cellular analysis in vivo in situ - in the body in real time from the origin.

Assays also help determine what kinds of routing protocols the biosensors aggregate to based on whether or not we are remote patient monitoring for respiratory or wound healing.

I also play the dod HDIAC clip at the end speaking to biosensors and their testing a year ago in casualty care. Assays also help systems like EIDSS - electronic integrated diseases surveillance system and other bioconductor software applications so they can track disease in real time.

They also track patients on the cov-ban. They track migrations of cell types and these assays are accessible via the same netcentric wireless we are all connected to via the dod DISN backend, satellite inclusive.

Biosensors have many types and variants and I will be coming back with a biosensor specific overview so we can start discussing more than quantum dots in relation to variant biosensor types which will also help us with our biosensor challenge research to macguyver solutions.

This is the data I hope helps those who are crafting biofield healing modalities for use in 2023 and beyond. The metrics involved with weak photon emission are heavily documented inclusive to telemedicine and spectroscopy."

https://hal.science/hal-01545921/document

https://vixra.org/pdf/1909.0054v1.pdf

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7676814/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10227731/

https://www.creative-bioarray.com/support/cell-based-elisa-assay.htm

https://www.bmglabtech.com/en/blog/kinase-assays/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6623968/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9371143/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4174361/

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/6068646/similar#similar

https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/on-the-safety-of-human-body-communication/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3719440/

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/1364714?denied=

https://www.hindawi.com/journals/jcnc/2015/516838/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EOtvszYZ6Oo

https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.BBA7F623-B21C-4661-B47D-910B8474F494:3