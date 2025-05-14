🌿 Texas Approves Ibogaine 💊 Power of B Complex 💥 Tumors Vanish with Immunotherapy!

Got Health Questions or Comments? 🌱 Text Tammy Directly at (720) 303-8868 for personalized support!





💬 Contact Tammy Here: https://bit.ly/4crIw8C





💪 Register To WIN Our Weekly Product Give Away ($100+ Value)? https://bit.ly/4k0QjyI





🙌 Join Our Weekly Health Coaching Groups for community and empowerment: https://bit.ly/4jWq1NU





🌿 Boost Your Health with our preferred Collagen: https://bit.ly/3ZxgOnh





🍄 Strengthen Your Immunity with our top pick of Mushrooms: https://bit.ly/3ZxgOnh





———





🎙️ Today on Naturally Inspired Radio! 🧬✨

📅 Live at 3 PM (MDT) on NaturallyInspiredRadio.com or stream it on your favorite video platform:

🎥 Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, DLive, Kick, Twitch, Facebook, Instagram, X & more!





🔥 Today's Hot Topics:

🤖 The cascading impact of AI — what’s coming faster than you think

💉 Are we finally ready to acknowledge a cure for Type 2 Diabetes?

🎯 Tumors vanish in a groundbreaking immunotherapy trial

🌿 Texas leads with ibogaine legislation for healing

💊 Why Tammy swears by Vitamin B Complex every single day





🎁 WIN $100+ in Preferred Health Products!

Be the lucky weekly winner — featured LIVE on air! 🎉





📲 Got questions about health or our topics? Text Tammy at 720-303-8868

Join the movement. Get Naturally Inspired. 💚





———-





Covering the Latest on Health, Freedom & More:

Ibogaine, TexasHealth, NaturalHealing, VitaminBComplex, BComplexBenefits, ImmuneSupport, Immunotherapy, TumorBreakthrough, HealthInnovation, HolisticHealth, FunctionalMedicine, NaturallyInspired, RadioShow, AlternativeMedicine, WellnessRevolution, HealingNaturally, ChronicIllnessRecovery, AIandHealth, DiabetesCure, PlantMedicine





#Ibogaine, #TexasHealth, #NaturalHealing, #VitaminBComplex, #BComplexBenefits, #ImmuneSupport, #Immunotherapy, #TumorBreakthrough, #HealthInnovation, #HolisticHealth, #FunctionalMedicine, #NaturallyInspired, #RadioShow, #AlternativeMedicine, #WellnessRevolution, #HealingNaturally, #ChronicIllnessRecovery, #AIandHealth, #DiabetesCure, #PlantMedicine





———





Disclaimers:





🚨 The information and other content provided in this email, post, blog, article, website, image, audio, video, meme or in any linked materials, is provided for informational purposes only, not intended and should not be construed as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.





🚨 The products mentioned in this email, post, blog, article, website, image, audio, video, meme or in any linked materials have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.





🚨 The views and opinions expressed by the guests/callers and participants in this email, post, blog, article, website, image, audio, video, meme or in any linked materials are their own and do not reflect those of Tammy Cuthbert Garcia, Naturally Inspired Radio or Naturally Inspired Media LLC.





🚨 Naturally Inspired Media LLC participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via emails, posts, blogs, articles, websites, images, audios, videos, memes or in any linked materials shared by Naturally Inspired Media LLC.



