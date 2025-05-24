BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🚨PETER SCHIFF Ukraine lost the most from US aid that was poured into a HOPELESS WAR that they could not win
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
85 views • 3 months ago

🚨PETER SCHIFF: Ukraine🇺🇦 lost the most from US🇺🇸 aid that was poured into a HOPELESS WAR that they could not win

“The US involvement with Ukraine was a mistake. I was opposed to what Biden did from the very beginning. I wanted the US to stay away. I didn’t want any aid going to Ukraine because I knew it would just prolong the war and result in not just the wasting of a lot of money, but more importantly, a lot of lives on both sides, Ukrainians and Russians.

I think had we just stayed out of it, the two sides would have come to terms very quickly. I think there would have been some concessions made by Ukraine, but they wouldn’t have given up the entire country. And I think the world would be a much better place today, especially Ukraine.

I think Ukraine lost the most, from the money that was poured into basically a hopeless war that they could not win.

Although I think we enriched a lot of people in Ukraine in the process, including Zelensky himself, who I understand is quite wealthy now as a result of what he’s been able to skim off of all that aid money.”

-Peter Schiff on the latest episode of Going Underground


FULL INTERVIEW: https://rumble.com/v6triql-hopeless-peter-schiff-slams-us-involvement-in-ukraine-zelenskys-corruption-.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy