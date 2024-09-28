POP STAR DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS

https://x.com/tulloch1978/status/1839779869942566994

Gretta Ray: "Moving shows over and over again is an extremely defeating feeling. As a result of this, and the current restrictions in place, we have decided to cancel the Fingers Crossed tour completely. We will announce a new run of shows for 2022 as soon as we have dates. You will all be refunded. I am so sorry.

I really enjoy sharing lots of sunshiney, colourful content on my socials with you, but running an album campaign this year with the Australian arts industry crumbling beneath us has been very hard! I feel ridiculously lucky to have the support from you all that I do. I miss my job as a performer. I want it to be safe to do that again. So, all I can say is if you haven’t gotten vaccinated yet to please, please do it. It’s free, it’s safe, it’s effective, and it means we can have shows again one day. The current roadmaps in place don’t allow for much at all, but as soon as there is an opportunity to play any kind of show, whether it be outdoors or stripped back, of course I will do it. And you’ll be the first to know. Again, I’m so sorry.

Stay safe. All my love. ❤️"

Gretta Ray has cancelled her shows to recover from a rare heart disease. So what is endocarditis?

Australian singer Gretta Ray has cancelled the rest of her tour dates for the year, revealing she has been diagnosed with a rare heart disease.





Earlier this month, Ray told fans she had had spent five weeks in hospital, but opted to keep the details of her illness private.





Yesterday, she revealed she had been diagnosed with infective endocarditis.





"It happened very suddenly and frighteningly, and as a result, took a moment to be diagnosed," Ray said on social media.





"Nonetheless I am so, so lucky that I caught it early."

