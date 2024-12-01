Syria: Hospital chaos in Aleppo following intense Russian airstrikes on terrorists positions.

From a hospital in Aleppo following intense Russian airstrikes on terrorists positions.

Adding:

⚠️‼️🚨Urgent | The White House: The #Assad regime’s refusal to participate in the political process and its dependence on Russia and Iran led to the collapse of its lines.



The United States has nothing to do with the attack led by the terrorist organization Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham in #Syria.



We are monitoring the situation in #Syria and have made contact with regional capitals during the past forty-eight hours.



