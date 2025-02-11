BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Special Documentary, 100% Proof Chemtrails are Real, and lethal!
260 views • 7 months ago

This video special documentary is a huge rebukement to all the scumbags out there who have ever said chemtrails are a conspiracy theory. Oh they are definetily a conspiracy! Against Human kind in an attempt to slowly kill us!

 Centered on a war from 75 years ago that never ended! The truth will set us free back to American Strength of Unity and Being Awake! Wake Up! That spray in the sky is being intentionally sprayed on you in a multi trillion dollar program to slowly kill us. 

Unfortunately for them. God is stronger and very good at countering terrorism at this level.

To these Terrorists: God knows your chess game. How you think. Your next move. Look beside you. Chemtrail Pilot: "What is that anomaly? Why aren't my systems working? The spray stopped. My communications are down. What the.... What the hell is tha..."

And to the de bunkers. You witches. The only debunked thing will be you being debunked from your bunk bed in prison, with your prison room mate, probably 3x your size wanting and demanding immediate intimacy with you!



healthchemtrailsgodtruthfaithresistanceeugenicsprotectionfightingfoghazerdous
