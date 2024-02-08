Vote for Imran Khan, Vote for Pakistan - 'Break the Chains' for Freedom - Election Today Feb 8, counting Votes

Imran Khan and his wife are both in prisoned. I will update this when results are in.. Cynthia

First update: It's being said that Imran Khan Winning the Elections All Over Pakistan. Watching Live now. Cynthia.

2nd update: Still counting, 2/3 majority, 180 out of 263. Imran's PTI party is AHEAD.

3rd update: Feb 9, night: Even though jailed Imran Khan is way ahead, the Nationalist Military past PM has called himself the winner anyway... are trying to steal the election.

Here's a good article from late today: https://www.voanews.com/a/jailed-ex-pakistan-pm-khan-uses-ai-to-deliver-election-victory-speech-/7481736.html

He is beloved by most, but not by the very corrupt Pakistan govt that has imprisoned him under false accusations. Trying their best to keep him from being President again... sounds sort of familiar?

Pakistan is counting votes in a general election marred by violence by armed groups and a suspension of mobile phone services.

At least nine people, including two children and six security officials, have been killed nationwide during the vote.

TV channels are expected to make projections of the initial results after voting closed at 5pm (12:00 GMT).

A clear picture is likely to emerge early on Friday as counting continues through the night. Many analysts say there may not be a clear winner.

Adding: Bushra Bibi, 49, Khan's wife was imprisoned at Khan's Bani Gala residence after an accountability court last week sentenced her along with Imran Khan to 14 years in jail in the Toshakhana (gift repository) corruption case.

Mashal Yousafzai, a spokesperson for Bushra Bibi told Pakistani media that the spouse of the former prime minister had been denied casting the vote through a postal ballot.

The leaders who have managed to vote by postal ballot include former foreign minister in Imran Khan's cabinet Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid, and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry.

Overall, fewer than 100 prisoners of Adiala Jail were able to vote, constituting only about one per cent of the prison's 7,000 inmates.

As polling are underway in Pakistan, the suspension of mobile internet services has been described as 'mockery of democracy' by the PTI leaders.

In a message, PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan said Khan, 71, had dedicated everything, including his life, to that cause.