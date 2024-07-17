Secrets of the Energy Body 1. The ego mind and light breath of source consciousness.

#meditation #manifesting #healing

This instructional video explains how the energetic architecture of you being works and how to connect to it and enhance your awareness of it in your daily life so that you can understand yourself as a multidimensional being, become the creator of your own reality, stay healthy, happy and access your true nature body and soul.

