Bruce MacDonald says the Greys are in a War of Deception - Part 2 of 3

Bruce debates with Brian about the ethics of the Grey E.T.s. Bruce says they seem to be dishonest with conflicting messages but Brian agrees with their dishonesty because, “humanity can’t handle the truth”.

13:00 Bruce calls Suzy Hansen and Jeff Selver the avant-guard of the Greys in a war of deception, meaning an intelligentsia that develops new or experimental concepts. He’s saying they are scouts in what ostensibly is a military incursion, in a war by deception.

18:10 Mike talks to Bruce about the death of his co-author.

29:00 Bruce continues with theses ideas, saying that the Greys are a diplomatic wing of an extraterrestrial encroachment working with the negative reptilians. Brian disagrees.

Bruce MacDonald did a whole playlist of videos with Brian in 2020 at https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/wV9Imujxasw9/ and he went into detail about the negative reptilians working through the City of London and the globalists.

Bruce MacDonald co-wrote a book with Robert Weigand, "The Light of Darkness - A Warrior's Tale for Our Time".

In those videos, on the playlist, he talks about the big picture of alien involvement and control of the world going back to the 1650s with the secret/ magical societies of the human elites who have interacted continuously with various aliens since those times.

Bruce was born in Ottawa, Ontario. He has a journalism degree

from Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario. He is the author of Stardust Ranch: The

Incredible True Story (BCI 2019). He has worked in Canada, the United States,

and Europe as a technical writer, editor, and designer in the fields of software

and telecommunications. In 2014 he moved to the Province of Limon, Costa

Rica, where he lives on a small farm in the Talamanca Mountains with his wife,

Rosemary.

