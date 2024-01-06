Create New Account
Tucker Carlson / Bret Weinstein- Using the WHO to Destroy America's FREEDOM
Recharge Freedom
Published 2 months ago

Tucker Carlson has Brett Weinstein on to describe the manner that the authoritarians will attempt to use the world health organization, WHO, to steal our freedoms using nebulous and boring language that will give all authority to them during the next health scare/pandemic. Stand up for freedom, stand against the WHO and the Democrats. #tuckercarlson #bretweinstein #WHO #freedom #pandemic

freedomdemocratslibertyamericacommunismtucker carlsonfirst amendmentchinawholibertariancommiesworld health organizationauthoritarianstedrosbrett weinsteinwoke leftprotecting freedoms

