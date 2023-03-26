BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FedNow launched in midst of banking crisis, is it a precursor of CBDC's 'totalitarian control?
03/26/2023

Michelle Makori of Kitco News says as global market is grapling with several big gank failures, the Federal Reserve has announced that it's going to launch it's 24/7 instant payment FedNow in July of this year. They are laying the groundwork facilitating the CBDC Central Bank Digital Currency. It is the country's digital form of fiat currency issued and regulated by Central Bank programmable that can be used to surveil transactions.Being programmable it can be modified to work or not work. Mirrored     

