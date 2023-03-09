BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SHOCKING NEWS: FED DHS PUTS FAMOUS ACTIVIST ERIN BROCKOVICH ON TERRORIST WATCH LIST!
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
167 views • 03/09/2023

Thank you Erin Brockovich and Status Coup News for helping the citizens of East Palestine Ohio. The government at all levels has failed us and is in conspiracy(yes conspiracies really exist)with Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, King Charles, Patrick Soon-Shiong, Karl Schwab, Saudi prince Alwaleed bin Talal, Deutsche Bank and the CCP(Communist Party of China)of sabotaging the vital infrastructure of the United States.


This is a known globalist Agenda to deindustrialize the west, shift industry to China/3rd world while consolidating global control of humanity.


If the globalist crime syndicate achieves this goal; their next stage is massive genocide of 90-99% of the world human population with the mrna nanobot injections and 5G grid.


The 5G and injections are intended to transmutate(TRANSHUMANISM)the surviving victims into a new, biotech subhuman slave species totally controlled by the globalist ruling class via the cloud based AI and 5G(Internet of Things).


"SHOCKING NEWS: FED, DHS, MAYORKAS PUTS FAMOUS ACTIVIST ERIN BROCKOVICH ON TERRORIST WATCH LIST!


https://rumble.com/v2cf678-shocking-news-fed-dhs-puts-famous-activist-erin-brockovich-on-terrorist-wat.html


__________________________________


Follow me/Subscribe on my Gab, Rumble(CALAZINFOWARRIOR), Bitchute(THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR), Brighteon, Instagram(Jonathan Adler), Youtube(USANATION1) for investigative reports, news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency.


Jonathan Adler

THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR

Investigative Reporter, Sociological, National Security Analyst, US Nationalist Activist

______________________________


Regular Followers/Regular Subscribers


Note: Only people who agree with the main goals(see my channel description)

Top 5

1-Stop Covid/nanobot injections
2-Deactivate 5G/LED smart light population control system.
3-Secure US borders. Uphold US Judeo Christian values/culture and defend the US Bill of Rights from all enemies, foreign and domestic
4-Remove transhuman/LGBTQetc. propaganda from schools
5-Remove criminals/ traitors/collaborators with foreign enemies from all levels of US govt. and replace with US Patriots. Also remove illegal aliens and sanction their employers.
______________________

Email your name, city, state, phone(optional)to be in my VIP networking, individual consultations, events, activism group(no obligations).

REGULAR FOLLOWERS/READERS/SUBSCRIBERS ASKED TO PLEDGE A 1X $$ CONTRIBUTION IN EMAIL(NOT REQUIRED)$50-$200 SUGGESTED, WRITE IN EMAIL.

$200 CONTRIBUTERS RECEIVE 1 HR. LIVE INTERNET/PHONE CONSULTATION.

$500 RECEIVE SOLE VIP SPONSOR CREDIT ON A VIDEO REPORT AND/OR LINK TO PROMOTE YOUR BUSINESS(NO COMPANIES PROMOTING WOKEISM, LGBTQ, SELLING FOREIGN MADE ITEMS, DRUG ORIENTED, EMPLOYING ILLEGAL ALIENS).

