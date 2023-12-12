Create New Account
NORWEGIAN REACTION ON WE WILL NOT GO DOWN! NABILA TAQIYYAH (INDONESIA LOVES THIS COUNTRY)❤️ (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1925 Subscribers
52 views
Published 2 months ago

MIrrored from YouTube channel Scandilous at:-

https://youtu.be/pE_cEbxCjNQ?si=1nl2PWHmpTv0lc6Q 26 Oct 2023This video broke my heart but I loved it as well. Nabila on OME TV was incredible reciting a cover of the song we will not go down. Indonesia has so many amazing talents like Putri Ariani, Cakra Khan, Alffy Rev and Nabila is another one of the never ending list of Indonesian talent. 
