And We Know 6.30.2023 SCOTUS WIN! KARI win! DEMS SCREAM! The End won’t be for Everyone! PRAY!
179 views • 07/01/2023

LT of And We Know


June 30, 2023


Hope you all have sensed a hint of victories recently with the SCOTUS case and Kari Lake, and a PRIDE city cancel and so much more. We still see many things exposed and the battlefield continues to be filled with many casualties… however, we will focus on the victories and these things we must pray for. Let’s Go.


Boy is praying https://t.me/LifeChrist/826


NOW - Biden: Putin "is clearly losing the war in Iraq." https://t.me/questioneverythingQ/38149


Madonna was rushed to the hospital and is in the ICU. It is confirmed that she took the jab at least twice. https://t.me/DiedSuddenlyNewsOriginal/151943


"They know I'm the ONLY candidate in this race who they will NEVER own, and they will NEVER control!" https://t.me/c/1716023008/184195


“I believe in a non-binary God whose pronouns are plural.”?! https://t.me/RatchetTruth/65719


Robert F. Kennedy Jr Pushes Back on the Media’s Attempt to Have Him Attack Trump https://t.me/RatchetTruth/65761


General Flynn breaks down the Hunter WhatsApp messages and believes the Bidens were getting bribes and kickbacks to give China and Ukraine access into the US government. https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/45459


Mel Gibson on Trafficking. https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/45458


🚨Confirmed - Formaldehyde & Benzene are in the Smoke Coming from Canada https://t.me/teamanons/37876

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2x7lfu-6.30.23-scotus-win-kari-win-dems-scream-the-end-wont-be-for-everyone-pray.html


Keywords
newsdemocratscorruptiondeep statescotussupreme courtchristiandcdemsthe endwinpraypure evilthe swampvictoriesltand we knowkari lakeexposing evilpride city
