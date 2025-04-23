President Trump Slams Zelensky for Sinking Peace Talks

President Trump slammed Ukrainian President Zelensky after U.S.-led peace talks collapsed when Kyiv rejected territorial concessions involving Crimea and other regions. Trump accused Zelensky of risking Ukraine’s future by refusing the deal and warned the U.S. may walk away. The proposed agreement included U.S. recognition of Crimea as Russian, a NATO freeze, sanctions relief for Moscow, and European-led security guarantees for Ukraine. In response, Zelensky insisted Ukraine won’t negotiate territorial matters without a ceasefire. As tensions rise, global officials, including Poland’s foreign minister, criticize Russia’s aggression, while China pursues a lunar nuclear project and rare earth sanctions disrupt global supply chains.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/23/25





